Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,400 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the October 31st total of 878,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSDF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.