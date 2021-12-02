Contrasting Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Adverum Biotechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$88.29 million ($0.83) -2.05 Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 687.06 -$117.51 million ($1.52) -1.15

Solid Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adverum Biotechnologies. Solid Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adverum Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Adverum Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences N/A -35.42% -30.86% Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -37.80% -30.35%

Volatility & Risk

Solid Biosciences has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Solid Biosciences and Adverum Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 0 2 4 0 2.67 Adverum Biotechnologies 0 9 0 0 2.00

Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 498.04%. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $6.43, indicating a potential upside of 267.35%. Given Solid Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.7% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Adverum Biotechnologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

