Contrasting Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) & Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Robinhood Markets and Greenhill & Co., Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 1 6 6 0 2.38 Greenhill & Co., Inc. 0 2 1 0 2.33

Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus price target of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 89.45%. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.14%. Given Robinhood Markets’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Greenhill & Co., Inc..

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets -183.63% -282.13% -17.15% Greenhill & Co., Inc. 22.44% 96.90% 13.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 21.46 $7.45 million N/A N/A Greenhill & Co., Inc. $311.68 million 1.03 $31.33 million $3.20 5.45

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greenhill & Co., Inc. beats Robinhood Markets on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

