Contrasting AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AB Volvo (publ) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB Volvo (publ) 9.29% 24.31% 6.89% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AB Volvo (publ) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB Volvo (publ) 3 2 1 0 1.67 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.98%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than AB Volvo (publ).

Risk & Volatility

AB Volvo (publ) has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of -1.7, indicating that its stock price is 270% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AB Volvo (publ) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB Volvo (publ) $36.89 billion 1.20 $2.11 billion $1.97 11.08 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A

AB Volvo (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Summary

AB Volvo (publ) beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts. The Volvo Penta segment markets marine and industrial engines. The Group Functions and Other segment encompasses Volvo Group IT and Volvo Group Real Estate. The company was founded by Assar-Thorvald Nathanael-Gabrielsson and Erik Gustaf Larson in 1927 and is headquartered in Goteborg, Sweden.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

