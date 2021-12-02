Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTTAY. Bank of America cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.64. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.