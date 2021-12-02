Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 338.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Construction Partners worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Construction Partners by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.