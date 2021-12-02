Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $225.60

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $225.60 and last traded at $225.60, with a volume of 91 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.60.

The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.47 and a 200-day moving average of $224.12.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.