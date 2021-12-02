Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Get Conn's alerts:

CONN stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $640.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.02. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Conn’s will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conn’s news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 399.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.