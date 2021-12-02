Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $108 million-$110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.99 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.900 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.15.

Get Confluent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $70.98 on Thursday. Confluent has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.58.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,461,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,238,672 shares of company stock worth $106,784,299 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,452,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Confluent by 2,740.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.