CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Short Interest Down 45.4% in November

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the October 31st total of 21,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIX traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,842. CompX International has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of CompX International worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About CompX International

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

