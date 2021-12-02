Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.81 million.Computer Task Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.160-$0.180 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.09. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,280. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $124.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the third quarter worth about $80,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

