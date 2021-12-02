Compound Price Hits $269.81 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $269.81 or 0.00477935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $1.67 billion and approximately $90.84 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,193,515 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

