Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Short Interest Up 87.2% in November

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,600 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the October 31st total of 299,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.81. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $488.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy bought 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,161.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $137,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 4.5% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

