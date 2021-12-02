Comparing Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

57.7% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Whitestone REIT and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT $117.92 million 3.77 $6.03 million $0.28 32.36 NexPoint Real Estate Finance $38.98 million 4.91 $12.85 million $4.33 4.82

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Whitestone REIT. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitestone REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Whitestone REIT and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 1 1 3.50

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.81%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Risk & Volatility

Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Whitestone REIT pays out 153.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Whitestone REIT and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 10.29% 2.98% 1.02% NexPoint Real Estate Finance 100.98% 7.82% 0.18%

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats Whitestone REIT on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.