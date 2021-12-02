Comparing Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) & Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Valeo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Valeo and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeo N/A N/A N/A Innoviz Technologies N/A -309.34% -57.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valeo and Innoviz Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeo $18.77 billion 0.38 -$1.24 billion N/A N/A Innoviz Technologies $1.58 million 549.36 -$81.51 million N/A N/A

Innoviz Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valeo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Valeo and Innoviz Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeo 1 6 4 0 2.27 Innoviz Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Innoviz Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.62%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Valeo.

Summary

Innoviz Technologies beats Valeo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems segment manufactures systems, modules, and components for climate control and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems segment develops interior controls, driving assistance, interior electronics, and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems segment manufactures lighting and wiper systems. The company was founded on February 10, 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones, and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime, and mapping. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

