Comparing MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) and Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY)

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) and MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Sysmex has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MTN Group has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sysmex and MTN Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sysmex 0 2 1 0 2.33 MTN Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Sysmex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MTN Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sysmex and MTN Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sysmex $2.88 billion 9.05 $311.54 million $0.86 72.24 MTN Group $10.97 billion 1.83 $1.04 billion N/A N/A

MTN Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sysmex.

Profitability

This table compares Sysmex and MTN Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sysmex 11.93% 12.94% 9.54% MTN Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sysmex beats MTN Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), China, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Taro Nakatani on February 20, 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

