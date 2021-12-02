Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) shares rose 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 39,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,306,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

BVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $220.36 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 10,174,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,083,000 after buying an additional 2,138,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,648,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $114,470,000 after buying an additional 415,899 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $12,637,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth $772,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

