Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) shares rose 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 39,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,306,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
BVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.79.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 10,174,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,083,000 after buying an additional 2,138,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,648,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $114,470,000 after buying an additional 415,899 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $12,637,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth $772,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.
