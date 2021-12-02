Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

OTCMKTS MGDDY traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $34.23.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.