Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $69.97.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $65.25 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

