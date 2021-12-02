Comerica Bank Takes $1.04 Million Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 32,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRBR opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $852.19 million, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

