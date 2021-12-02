Comerica Bank Sells 290 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,427,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,189,000 after purchasing an additional 121,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,145,000 after purchasing an additional 208,199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,371,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of ELS opened at $80.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.55. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

