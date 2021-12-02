Comerica Bank Sells 1,163 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 99,993 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $33,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $58,038.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,647 shares of company stock worth $364,581. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $99.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.82. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

