Comerica Bank Purchases 1,869 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avantor were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 205,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 421,300 shares of company stock valued at $17,071,881. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

