Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of AngioDynamics worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $243,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $25.49 on Thursday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $985.19 million, a PE ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $97,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,242 shares of company stock valued at $724,575 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANGO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

