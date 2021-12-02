Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of RPT Realty worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RPT Realty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,897,000 after purchasing an additional 282,959 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,370,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,458,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after acquiring an additional 53,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,089,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

NYSE RPT opened at $12.59 on Thursday. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

