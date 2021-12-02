Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Receives $12.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCHWF. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Columbia Care from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Columbia Care from $5.50 to $5.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Columbia Care stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. Columbia Care has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $7.89.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

