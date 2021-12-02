CoinFi Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. CoinFi has a market cap of $1.10 million and $12,714.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00043403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.63 or 0.00235537 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00086929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

COFI is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

