Cohen Lawrence B Sells 3,782 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cohen Lawrence B lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 243,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.4% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 51,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ remained flat at $$158.08 on Thursday. 251,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,101,685. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $147.69 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $416.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.