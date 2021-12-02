Cohen Lawrence B Purchases 130 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $5.22 on Thursday, hitting $250.56. 82,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,188. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.31 and a 1-year high of $256.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.23.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

