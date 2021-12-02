Cohen Lawrence B Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,837 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,166 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.1% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Intel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,053,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Intel by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.03. 924,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,417,887. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

