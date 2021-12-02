Cohen Lawrence B Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises 1.8% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE:ROK traded up $9.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $341.17. 8,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,589. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $353.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.42 and a 200 day moving average of $304.59.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total value of $1,472,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.