Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.17

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 39968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDE. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Coeur Mining by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,875,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,972,000 after purchasing an additional 496,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,563,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,834,000 after acquiring an additional 783,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,590 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

