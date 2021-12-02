Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CCHGY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Shares of CCHGY stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

