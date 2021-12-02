Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.89 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 44.11 ($0.58). 55,499 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,575% from the average session volume of 3,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.45 ($0.58).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £200.44 million and a PE ratio of 32.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of €1.40 ($1.59) per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.39%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

