Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 2,341 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned about 0.14% of Viasat worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,321,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,077,000 after acquiring an additional 313,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,733,000 after purchasing an additional 554,089 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,685,000 after buying an additional 271,747 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Viasat by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,378,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $118,547,000 after buying an additional 106,592 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Viasat by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,292,000 after purchasing an additional 329,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.39. 2,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,201. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.98, a PEG ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.11. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $68.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viasat news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

