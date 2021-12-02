Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $248,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,817,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,886 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after purchasing an additional 843,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after buying an additional 660,280 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,664,000 after buying an additional 633,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,707,000 after buying an additional 552,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $151.68 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $123.30 and a 12 month high of $162.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.87.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

