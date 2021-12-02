Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $86.79 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.37 and a 200 day moving average of $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.