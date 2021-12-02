Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $211,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $91.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $77.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

