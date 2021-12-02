CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $449.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $535,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

