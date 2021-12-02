Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.26 Per Share (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will earn $6.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

CLF stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,700 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,094 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.2% in the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,333,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,318 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

