ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Down 49.1% in November

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the October 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 86,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 47.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 147,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 32.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CTR opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.22. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $28.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

