Clarius Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $98.01 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $79.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

