Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 6.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Eaton by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Shares of ETN opened at $161.47 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.84. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

