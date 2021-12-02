Clarius Group LLC Buys 144 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Welltower by 12.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 301.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,929 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Welltower by 148.9% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth approximately $107,594,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 17.4% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,712,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.21.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.43 and a 200 day moving average of $83.35. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

