Clarius Group LLC Buys 121 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

INFO stock opened at $125.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 81.14 and a beta of 0.99. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $83.26 and a 1 year high of $132.35.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

