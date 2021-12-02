Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

NYSE:MSI opened at $245.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.34. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.16 and a 52 week high of $262.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.28%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

