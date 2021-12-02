CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CKX stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. CKX Lands has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 million, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Get CKX Lands alerts:

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. CKX Lands had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 118.62%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CKX Lands stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of CKX Lands as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, LA.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for CKX Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CKX Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.