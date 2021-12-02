Citigroup Lowers Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $140.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PDD. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.00.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $62.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.53 and a beta of 1.39. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after buying an additional 3,353,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,114 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,382,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,276,000 after buying an additional 1,656,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,366,000 after buying an additional 1,636,076 shares in the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.