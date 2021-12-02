Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) by 1,084.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331,388 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aadi Bioscience were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,605,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,584,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 642,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 49,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 67,429 shares in the last quarter.

AADI opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $419.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.45. Aadi Bioscience Inc has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $49.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AADI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aadi Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

