Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 21,658 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,658 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAK opened at $77.83 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $85.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.